$3.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) will post $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $11.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $7.17 on Thursday, reaching $132.33. 5,205,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $179.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

