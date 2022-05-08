$280.04 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce $280.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $280.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.27. 2,283,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

