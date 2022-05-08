$258.68 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to post sales of $258.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.57 million. Sotera Health reported sales of $251.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 840,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,440. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.