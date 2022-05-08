22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,456. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 531.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

