2,007 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $67,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Gentex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gentex by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,748. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

