$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.20 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,927,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.