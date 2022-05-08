$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $9.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,867. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. Arconic has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

