$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,362,000.

NSIT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. 251,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.