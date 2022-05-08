1MillionNFTs Hits Market Capitalization of $55,625.43 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $55,625.43 and approximately $37,157.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,715,606.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

