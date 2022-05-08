193,188 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.97. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

