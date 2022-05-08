$19.45 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will announce $19.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.54 million and the lowest is $15.01 million. ViewRay reported sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $94.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. 3,105,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $494.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.