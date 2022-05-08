171,333 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 3,827,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,389. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

