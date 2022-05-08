$16.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) will announce sales of $16.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $17.03 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.10 billion to $67.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.70. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.