$16.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $17.03 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $17.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $66.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.87 billion to $67.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.10 billion to $67.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.70. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

