1,512 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.23. 943,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,372. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $185.65 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

