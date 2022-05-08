$15.64 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $15.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $13.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $23.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $89.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.86 million, with estimates ranging from $124.90 million to $169.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNKD. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

MannKind stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $744.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 14.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

