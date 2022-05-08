1,318,892 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,318,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,830,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 7,918,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,103 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 502,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

