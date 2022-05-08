12,012 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,409. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

