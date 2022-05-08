11,366 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 434,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

SLV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 36,791,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,303,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

