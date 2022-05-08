$113.64 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce $113.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down 1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 28.79. 20,691,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,525,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 41.06. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 28.71 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

