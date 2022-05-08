106,340 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.