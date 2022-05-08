100,000 Shares in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 121,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,135. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.