$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Properties.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.
BXP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.12. 957,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
