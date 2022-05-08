$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $8.66 on Tuesday, reaching $123.69. 2,472,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,203. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

