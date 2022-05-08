$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

