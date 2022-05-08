$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 22.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $266.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.81. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

