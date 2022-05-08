$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.81. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.11 per share, with a total value of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.20. 42,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,182. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

