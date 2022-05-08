$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Edwards Lifesciences also reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NYSE:EW traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

