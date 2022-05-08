-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Enjoy Technology reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enjoy Technology.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of Enjoy Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. Enjoy Technology has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,827,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

