$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

NYSE PEAK opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 607,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

