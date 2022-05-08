-$0.37 EPS Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventyx Biosciences.

A number of research firms have commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

VTYX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 83,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,828. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

