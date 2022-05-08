$0.32 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

