$0.22 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.28. UMH Properties also posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 361,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,952. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.