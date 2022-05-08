-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.