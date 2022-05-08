-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,311,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

