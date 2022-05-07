ZUSD (ZUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $19.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00182099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00188302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00476652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,247.26 or 2.00565102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

