Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after buying an additional 1,312,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

