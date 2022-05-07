Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.41.

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,509. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.