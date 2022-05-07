Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 5.5%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 5,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 34,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is also involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

