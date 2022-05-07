Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE BTU opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

