Zacks Investment Research Lowers Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Palisade Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

