Zacks Investment Research Lowers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

