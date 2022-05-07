Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of JRONY opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

