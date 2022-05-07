Zacks Investment Research Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) to Sell

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.13. 630,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

