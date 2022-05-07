Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 516.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 922,555 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $6,594,000.
About Innoviva (Get Rating)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
