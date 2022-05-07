Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.85 million to $156.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $152.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $603.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $613.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $618.42 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $630.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

