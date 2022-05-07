Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $1.66. Shell reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.61) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.48) to GBX 2,570 ($32.10) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,349.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. 4,531,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,129. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

