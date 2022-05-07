Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 346,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 77.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 118,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

