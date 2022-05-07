Zacks: Brokerages Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 million. Epizyme reported sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $54.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $60.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $127.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,905. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Epizyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,366,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Epizyme by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,593,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 582,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

