Zacks: Brokerages Expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $21.73. 233,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CinCor Pharma stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

