Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. PayPal reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.75 on Monday, reaching $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. PayPal has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.