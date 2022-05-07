Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

ISTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Investar by 50.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Investar by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the third quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

